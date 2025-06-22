New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Indian government successfully evacuated another batch of citizens, carrying 311 Indian nationals from Iran on Sunday as part of Operation Sindhu.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 311 Indian nationals arrived in New Delhi on a special flight from Mashhad at 1630 hours on Sunday

Also Read | 'This Is Fake': India Debunks Social Media Posts Claiming US Aircraft Used Indian Airspace to Launch Strikes Against Iran During Operation Midnight Hammer.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1936749338711257241/photo/3

In a post on X, MEA wrote, "#OperationSindhu continues. 311 Indian nationals arrived in New Delhi on a special flight from Mashhad at 1630 hrs on 22nd June. 1428 Indian nationals have now been evacuated from Iran."

Also Read | Suicide Attack on Syrian Church: Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 13 in Mar Elias Church Near Damascus During Mass.

Speaking to ANI, Indians thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu. The evacuees said that the situation in Iran is very grim.

An Indian national evacuated from Iran, Suja Ali, said that the embassy brought us to a safe zone.

He said, "I went to Iran on June 11, and the attacks started on June 12. I was in Qom. The embassy brought us to a safe zone 1200 km away. They gave us accommodation in a 5-star hotel and gave us good food. We were there for three days. And now we have been brought here today. When the attack happened this morning, we were at the airport and we thought that Iran might close its airspace. But it is PM Modi's diplomacy and the Indian government's arrangement that we reached here safely."

G Alama Jaan said, "The situation was worsening there. The Indian embassy brought us here. Now we will go from Delhi to Srinagar by bus. I am grateful to the government for bringing us here safely."

Another evacuee, Nasreen Rizvi, said that they were very scared when the war started.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1936494125164921128

Another special flight carrying 290 Indians stranded in conflict-hit Iran landed safely in New Delhi on Saturday night, bringing the total number of people evacuated under Operation Sindhu to 1,117.

This marks the fifth batch of Indians evacuated from Iran as part of the ongoing operation.

"290 Indian nationals have returned home safely from Iran on a special flight from Mashhad that landed in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 21 June 2025. With this, 1,117 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran," MEA wrote on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)