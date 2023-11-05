Kathmandu, Nov 5 (PTI) A special Indian Air Force C-130 flight arrived in Nepal on Sunday carrying the first consignment of emergency relief materials worth Rs 10 crore that included tents, blankets, tarpaulin sheets as well as essential medicines and medical equipment, officials said.

The first consignment of emergency relief materials arrived at Nepalgunj on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement.

“A special Indian Air Force C-130 flight transported the consignment of over 11 tonnes of emergency relief materials that included tents and tarpaulin sheets, blankets and sleeping bags as well as essential medicines and medical equipment such as portable ventilators for the affected people,” the statement said.

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava on behalf of the Government of India handed over the relief materials to Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka in the presence of Chief Minister of Karnali Raj Kumar Sharma, it said.

India has provided assistance in line with the commitment expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help earthquake victims in all possible ways.

Nepal was jolted by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake just before midnight Friday that killed 157 people and injured over 250 others.

Further consignments of the relief material from India are expected to arrive in the coming days.

"As a close friend and neighbour, India remains committed to extending all possible support to those affected by the earthquake in Nepal,” the Indian mission said.

India has been the first responder in providing relief packages to Nepali earthquake victims.

Following the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, India was the first responder and carried out its largest disaster relief operation abroad - Operation Maitri.

India had extended USD 1 billion to Nepal as part of its long-term assistance for post-earthquake reconstruction in housing, education, health and cultural heritage sectors and included reconstruction of 50,000 houses in Nepal's Gorkha and Nuwakot districts.

