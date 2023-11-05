Tel Aviv, November 5: Israelis will hold a candle lighting ceremony at the Western Wall on November 6 in memory of 1,400 persons killed during October 7 Hamas attack. The Western Wall is the most holy site in the Jewish faith. The ceremony will take place at 6 pm on Monday where the victim families will participate along with others. The participants will also recite Psalms in memory of victims. Israel-Hamas War: Blast Rips Through Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp in Central Gaza Strip; 52 Dead, Says Official.

