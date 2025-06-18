New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran in view of the deteriorating situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

The Indian government has evacuated 110 Indian students so far from Iran through Armenia, who will reach India in the early hours of June 19.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "India launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. India evacuated 110 students from northern Iran who crossed into Armenia under the supervision of our Missions in Iran and Armenia on 17th June. They departed from Yerevan on a special flight and will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of 19th June 2025. India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of her nationals abroad."

A press release from the Ministry of External Affairs reads, "As a first step, the Indian Embassy has evacuated 110 Indian students from northern Iran, assisting them in safely crossing over into Armenia on 17th June 2025. The students have travelled by road to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, under the supervision of our Missions in Iran and Armenia. These students departed Yerevan on a special flight at 1455 hrs on 18th June 2025, and will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of 19th June 2025, as part of the initial stages of Operation Sindhu."

The Indian government also expressed gratitude to the Iranian and Armenian government for ensuring smooth facilitation of the evacuation process.

"India accords highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. As part of the ongoing operation, the Indian Embassy in Iran has been assisting large numbers of Indian nationals in moving from areas seeing increased hostilities to relatively safer areas within the country and to subsequently evacuate them using the available and feasible options," the release added.

The MEA further suggested the Indian nationals in Iran to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline.

"Indian nationals in Iran are advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline, and with the 24x7 Control Room established by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi," the release said. (ANI)

