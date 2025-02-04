Janakpur [Nepal], February 4 (ANI): Aiming to strengthen bilateral cooperation in tourism and allied sectors, the Consulate General of India and States Division (MEA India), along with the PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre, organised the India-Nepal Tourism Summit 2025 in Janakpur on Tuesday. The summit focused on new roadmaps to enhance collaboration, along with measures to improve government-industry interaction for tourism sector development in both countries.

A panel of experts deliberated on expanding cross-border tourism integration, with particular emphasis on neighbouring Indian states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand. Discussions highlighted ways to facilitate travel and increase connectivity between India and Nepal, enabling economic and cultural benefits for both nations.

Addressing the event, Satish Kumar Singh, Chief Minister of Madhesh Pradesh, emphasised the economic significance of tourism, stating, "From the day when I became the Chief Minister, no matter the platform I always have been presenting my points forward in all possible platforms; it is not only the development (of tourism) in Madhesh, improved economy, it is contributing to the GDP of Nepal. I have been presenting my points in front of the Prime Minister for further discussion on the measures of further elevating the possibilities."

Singh reaffirmed his government's commitment to transforming Janakpur into a major spiritual and cultural tourism destination. He highlighted ongoing efforts to develop historic sites like Dhanushadham, ensuring visitors experience Nepal's rich cultural heritage. He also underscored the need for enhanced border area development and connectivity through improved road, railway, and air infrastructure. Additionally, he spoke about the Ramayana Circuit, which aims to put Janakpurdham and Ayodhya on the global tourism map as top pilgrimage destinations.

Speaking on India-Nepal cultural ties, Devi Sahai Meena, Consul General of India in Birgunj, stated, "Culture and religion are the major aspect between our nation and citizens of both the nations have been going, will be going and used to go for pilgrimage in various locations across these two countries. Currently, the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh which is underway, a large number of pilgrims from Nepal have reached there and the number is continuing to rise."

Meena highlighted the resurgence of India-Nepal tourism as both economies rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that business conditions have improved, with positive developments in infrastructure and value-added services making tourism a more attractive economic sector.

He further emphasised the importance of strengthening cross-border infrastructure, mentioning advancements such as Integrated Check Posts (ICPs), digital payment systems, operational railway networks, and an improved road network. These developments are expected to accelerate tourism growth between India and Nepal, providing a more seamless travel experience for visitors.

Atul K Thakur, Secretary of the India-Nepal Centre, PHDCCI, highlighted the vital role of tourism in Nepal's economy, stating, "Tourism being one of the main sources of Nepal's revenue and a key factor that helps in creating jobs locally, it should be given the required policy support by the governments at centre and in province. While high-value tourism is wishful, it should not overlook the conventional pattern of mass tourism from (and to) the neighbouring Indian states, especially Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. A consistent development of state tourism in India is something very helpful to Nepal in availing the benefits of cross-border tourism linkages. Nepal has huge potential in tourism and allied sectors including hospitality, and going forward, there should be promising opportunities."

Highlighting the economic impact of tourism, Surendra Bhandari, President of the Janakpurdham Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JCCI), stated, "India-Nepal cooperation in tourism sector has high significance in boosting trade and economy both sides. We look forward to collaborate and make the positive impact for promoting tourism with special focus on Janakpurdham."

Several other notable speakers addressed the summit, including Ashok Temani, President (Madhesh Pradesh) of FNCCI; Hari Prasad Gautam, Senior Vice President of the Birgunj Chamber of Commerce & Industries (BiCCI); Baleswor Mandal, Mayor of Dhanushadham; and Sheetal Shah, Chairman of the Greater Janakpur Area Development Council.

Additionally, Hari Bansh Jha, a veteran economist and Executive Director of the Centre for Economic and Technical Studies (Nepal), Bhogendra Jha, a former Vice Chairman of the Province Policy and Planning Commission (Government of Madhesh Pradesh, Nepal), and Sohan Prasad Shah, Vice Chairman of the same commission, shared their insights on the economic prospects of Nepal's tourism sector.

Cultural and entertainment sectors also had representation, with Abhishek Choudhary, President of the NICCI Birgunj Chapter, Ramesh Ranjan, Festival Director of the Maithili International Film Festival and Senior Journalist, Sunil Mallick, Co-Founder of Mithila Natya Kala Parishad (MINAP) & Eminent Thespian, and Rakesh Kumar Mishra, Executive Director of North-South Collectives contributing to the discussions. (ANI)

