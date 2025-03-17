New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's official visit to India from March 16-20 has resulted in major agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. Both nations announced the launch of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and a new arrangement to facilitate the mobility of professionals and skilled workers, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

In addition, New Zealand formally joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) and became a member of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), marking its deeper engagement in regional and global frameworks.

Also Read | Indian Nationals Killed in US Accident: 3 Members of Family From Telangana Die After Collision Between 2 Cars in Florida.

The FTA negotiations signal a major step toward enhancing trade and investment between India and New Zealand, with both countries aiming to reduce trade barriers and promote economic cooperation. The proposed arrangement on skilled workforce mobility will facilitate the movement of professionals, fostering stronger people-to-people ties and economic opportunities.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's inclusion in Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) strengthens regional maritime cooperation, while its membership in CDRI aligns with India's efforts to build disaster-resilient infrastructure globally.

Also Read | China: 103-Year-Old Woman Dies After 80 Years of Waiting for Missing Husband; Family Vows to Continue Search.

Several important bilateral documents were signed during the visit. These include a Joint Statement reaffirming commitments to mutual cooperation, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation between the defence ministries of both countries.

Another key agreement is the Authorised Economic Operator - Mutual Recognition Agreement (AEO-MRA) between India's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and New Zealand Customs Service, aimed at streamlining trade processes and enhancing customs cooperation.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Cooperation on Horticulture was signed between India's Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries. A Letter of Intent on Forestry was also exchanged between India's Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and its New Zealand counterpart, the press release stated.

Further deepening collaboration, an Education Cooperation Agreement was signed between both nations' education ministries, along with a Memorandum of Cooperation in Sports between India's Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and Sport New Zealand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)