Mumbai, March 17: For more than 80 years, Du Huzhen clung to the hope of reuniting with her husband, Huang Junfu. On March 8, the 103-year-old passed away at her home in Guizhou province, holding onto a pillow cover from her wedding day. Her family believes she found peace in her final moments as if she had finally seen her long-lost husband again.

Du's life took a tragic turn in 1940 when Huang left to serve in the Kuomintang army. Though she briefly joined him in 1943, she returned home after becoming pregnant. Their son, Huang Fachang, was born in early 1944, but just days later, Huang returned for his mother's funeral before rejoining the army. His last known letter, written in 1952, suggested he was working in Malaysia. After that, all contact was lost.

Through the years, Du remained devoted to her missing husband. She raised their son alone, working tirelessly on farms by day and weaving sandals and cloth at night. She rejected all marriage proposals, insisting, "What if he returns someday?" Her sacrifices paid off when her son became a teacher in the late 1970s, securing a better future for the family.

Despite extensive searches, including newspaper notices and foreign agency assistance, Huang was never found. Records indicate he moved from Malaysia to Singapore, but no further details were available. Du’s granddaughter, Huang Liying, shared that even in death, her grandmother seemed content as if she had finally reunited with the love of her life. The family remains committed to finding Huang Junfu and his descendants.

