New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): India on Monday expressed strong concerns to the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi over a parade held in Toronto, where imagery and language deemed unacceptable and threatening were used against Indian leadership and citizens residing in Canada.

An anti-Hindu parade in Canada's Malton Gurdwara, Toronto, on Sunday, featured "unacceptable imagery and threatening language" against Indian leadership and citizens.

"We have conveyed our concerns in the strongest terms to the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi regarding the parade held in Toronto, where unacceptable imagery and threatening language were used against our leadership, and Indian citizens residing in Canada," the sources said.

Further, the sources stated that India "once again" calls on the Canadian authorities to act against anti-India elements and emphasised the need for protection and safety of its citizens residing in Canada.

"We once again call on the Canadian authorities to act against anti-India elements who spread hatred and advocate extremism and a separatist agenda," as per the sources.

Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman shared a video of an anti-Hindu parade in Canada's Malton Gurdwara, Toronto, on Sunday (local time) and asked whether Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney will be different from former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in dealing with Khalistanis.

In a post shared on X, Bordman stated, "The Jihadis rampaging through our streets have done significant damage to the social fabric, running around threatening any Jews they can find. But the Khalistanis are giving them a good run for their money on most hateful foreign funded menace to society. Will Mark Carney's Canada be any different from Justin Trudeau's?"

He made the statement in response to a post shared by a user named Shawn Binda on the social media platform X. In the post, Binda mentioned that Khalistani group at Malton Gurdwara demanded deportation of 800,000 Hindus to India and termed it a "blatant anti-Hindu hatred from a Khalistani terrorist group."

"K-Gang at Malton Gurdwara (Toronto) shamelessly demands 800,000 Hindus--whose vibrant communities span Trinidad, Guyana, Suriname, Jamaica, South Africa, Netherlands, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Kenya, and beyond--be deported to "Hindustan." This isn't a protest against India's government; it's blatant anti-Hindu hatred from a Khalistani terrorist group, notorious for Canada's deadliest attack, yet arrogantly claiming the right to stay. #KhalistaniTerrorism," Binda posted on X.

The anti-Hindu parade in Toronto comes just days after Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and the governing Liberal Party secured victory in national elections. (ANI)

