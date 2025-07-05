Port of Spain, Jul 4 (PTI) India and Trinidad and Tobago on Friday inked six agreements to shore up their cooperation in several sectors, including infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and culture following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The two leaders also explored potential collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and digital transformation, unified payments interface (UPI), capacity building and people-to-people exchanges.

Modi landed in Port of Spain on Thursday in the second leg of his five-nation tour. It is the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to this Caribbean island nation since 1999.

In her remarks during the delegation-level talks, Bissesar noted that Prime Minister Modi's "landmark visit" to Trinidad and Tobago will reinvigorate the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the two countries.

On his part, Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for Trinidad and Tobago's strong support and solidarity to the people of India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Prime Minister Modi also met Trinidad and Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo.

The six MoUs will provide for deeper cooperation between India and Trinidad and Tobago in the fields of pharmacopoeia, quick-impact projects, culture, sports and diplomatic training among others.

Several announcements to foster bilateral ties, including the offer of OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card to the sixth generation of the people of Indian-origin in the Caribbean nation were made.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Modi and Bissesar agreed to work together for greater solidarity among the countries of the Global South and to strengthen India-CARICOM partnership.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is an intergovernmental organisation of 15 member states in the Caribbean region having the primary objective to promote economic integration and cooperation among the members.

"Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They called upon greater cooperation to deal with contemporary challenges such as climate change, disaster management, and cyber security," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

On Prime Minister Modi's meeting with President Kangaloo, the ministry said it was marked by warmth and a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.

"The prime minister congratulated President Kangaloo on receiving the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award this year and expressed deep appreciation for her distinguished public service," it said.

"The two leaders reflected on the enduring bonds shared by the two countries, anchored by strong people-to-people ties," it added.

