Dubai, Dec 21 (PTI) Indian businessman Dr Ravi Pillai has been awarded Bahrain's prestigious national honour, the Medal of Efficiency, in recognition of his significant contributions to the progress and development of the kingdom, making him the only foreign national to receive the title.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the king of Bahrain, awarded the prestigious national honour to Pillai, chairman of RP Group, on December 16, a press release said here.

Also Read | PM Modi in Kuwait: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in Country, Becomes First Indian PM To Visit Gulf Nation in 43 Years (See Pics).

“This esteemed award reflects His Majesty's deep appreciation for Dr Pillai's outstanding contributions to the Kingdom, particularly in the fields of refinery operations, local community development, and the strengthening of Bahrain's global position,” the Royal Order said.

“We appreciate Dr Ravi Pillai for his exceptional service and contributions to the Kingdom, and we are honored to present him with this distinguished award as a sign of our deep gratitude,” the king said in the royal proclamation.

Also Read | PM Modi Kuwait Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wins Hearts by Agreeing To Meet Retired Indian Foreign Service Officer Mangal Sain Handa.

With a turnover of USD 12 billion, his business is the largest employer of Indians outside India, the release said, adding, with 1,26,000 employees, his group is one of the largest remitters of foreign currency to India.

Pillai is also one of the largest investors in India, where he has six five star hotels, two hospitals and three shopping malls and plans to invest USD 2 billion in the next two years in India.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Pillai said, “This award is a reflection of the collective efforts of my team, the support of the people of Bahrain, and the unwavering trust of the Kingdom. I dedicate this award to all the hardworking employees who supported me all these years.”

He also added that he dedicates the honour to “all the Indians, especially the expats in the Gulf, whose contributions have been instrumental in the growth and prosperity of the region.” PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)