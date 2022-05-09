Kathmandu [Nepal], May 9 (ANI): Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Embassy of India in Kathmandu together with Kendriya Vidyalaya, on Monday, celebrated the 161st birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore as part of ongoing celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Indian Mission in Kathmandu said in a statement.

According to the statement, the event was organised at Vivekananda Hall, Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

Naveen Kumar, First Secretary (PIC) in his welcome address praised the genius of Rabindranath Tagore and urged all to harness the hidden potential in everyone.

In the programme, vocal teachers and the students of SVCC-Kathmandu put together the recitals of Rabindra Sangeet while the Kendriya Vidyalaya students performed songs and dances based on the Tagore's composition. The audience loved the performance.

"Basu Gautam, President of the Lumbini World Peace Forum and a notable speaker gave an interactive presentation on the topic namely Shanti Niketan: Tagore's Idea on Education," the statement reads.

Students of music, arts and literature, children from CBSE Schools, members of the Indian diaspora and academicians were also present at the event.

Born in Calcutta (present-day Kolkata) on May 7, 1861, Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian to receive the Nobel Prize. He received the prize in 1913 for his literary work. Tagore has penned several renowned poems, songs, and literary works including the national anthem of India--Jana Gana Mana. (ANI)

