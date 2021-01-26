Kathmandu, Jan 26 (PTI) The Indian Embassy here donated books to 50 libraries and educational institutions on the occasion of India's Republic Day on Tuesday.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal V M Kwatra felicitated war widows and the next of kins of deceased soldiers by disbursing 3.68 crore rupees, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy.

Kwatra also hoisted the tricolour and read out the message of President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion. A reception was also organised at the Indian Embassy which was attended by Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradip Gyawali among others.

Nepal's former president Ram Baran Yadav on the occasion also launched India-Nepal Alumni Network's website samparkbharatnepal.com.

