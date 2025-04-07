Naypyitaw [Myanmar], April 7 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur on Monday held talks with Myanmar Deputy Prime Minister Tin Aung San, Ministers Soe Win and Kan Zaw, and Deputy Foreign Minister U Lwin Oo on Operation Brahma.

Thakur also visited the local Kali Amman temple in Pyinmana and met the Indian community.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Operation Brahma- In meetings in Naypyitaw today, Amb Abhay Thakur discussed our ongoing relief assistance with DPM Tin Aung San, Ministers Dr. Soe Win & Dr. Kan Zaw, and DFM U Lwin Oo. He also visited the local Kali Amman temple in Pyinmana and met the Indian community."

Meanwhile, India's field hospital in Myanmar built under Operation Brahma has garnered praise, with the hospital treating 800 patients as of Sunday, Indian Embassy in Myanmar said.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of State Administration Council and Prime Minister of Myanmar also visited the hospital.

An IAF C17 also replenished the stock of aid and carried back the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel after their mission.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Operation Brahma- Our Field Hospital has been widely appreciated in Myanmar with 800 patients so far. Sr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing visited it today. An IAF C17 brought its replenishment as also food aid for needy communities, and carried our NDRF team back after a successful Mission."

The Indian Army's Field Hospital, deployed in Mandalay as part of India's humanitarian assistance and disaster relief effort, continues to provide unwavering medical support to the victims of the recent earthquake in Myanmar, the Indian Army said in a statement.

On its sixth day of operation, the hospital treated 859 patients in total, performing over 20 life-saving major surgeries, conducting more than 3,000 laboratory investigations, and over 300 X-ray procedures -- all in record time and under challenging conditions. (ANI)

