World News | 'Indian Music is Getting Very Popular': PM Modi Highlights Cultural Performances by Italian Artists in Rome

Rome [Italy], May 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) praised a group of Italian performers for showcasing Indian classical dance and music traditions during cultural events in Rome, saying the growing popularity of Indian art forms in Italy reflects deepening cultural ties between the two countries.

In a series of two X posts, PM Modi highlighted performances by Italian artists who presented Indian classical styles and traditional music during community events held alongside his visit to Italy.

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In one X post, PM Modi said, "Five Italians passionate about Indian dance, Svamini Atmananda Giri, Martina Meenakshi Argada, Lucrezia Maniscotti, Valeria Vespaziani, Rosella Fanelli performed 'Trigalbandi', which included Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and Kathak."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2056967461795467687

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He added, "It is wonderful to see Indian dance forms drawing global interest." The performance featured three major Indian classical dance traditions, Kuchipudi, Bharatnatyam, and Kathak, performed by Italian practitioners of Indian culture and spirituality."

In another post on X, PM Modi highlighted a separate musical performance during a community welcome event in Rome, where Italian musicians performed the Indian classical raga Hamsadhwani.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2056956704538189863

He said, "Indian music is getting very popular in Italy."

The PM added, "During the community welcome in Rome last evening, five Italian artistes performed the Hamsadhwani. Compliments to Valerio Bruni (Santoor), Leo Vertunni (Sitar), Simone Mattiello (Bansuri), Francesco Gherardi (Tabla) and Nicolo Mellochi (Bansuri)."

The performances formed part of broader cultural engagements during PM Modi's Italy visit and underscored the expanding people-to-people and artistic exchanges between India and Italy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit.

They both then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit with Meloni and said, " Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship."

Giorgia Meloni welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour.

Sharing a picture with PM Modi on X, Meloni wrote, "Welcome to Rome, my friend!"

Meloni shared an earlier picture of both leaders at the Colosseum in Italy.

PM Modi's Italy visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy relations, with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a broad framework for cooperation across multiple areas. These include trade--which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025--investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was in Norway for the fourth leg of his five-nation tour and before his Oslo visit, he was in Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)