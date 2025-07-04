New York, Jul 4 (PTI) A 21-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested and charged after allegedly attacking a fellow passenger on a flight to Miami from Philadelphia, authorities said.

Ishaan Sharma has been charged with battery and is facing a USD 500 bond, according to jail records.

Also Read | Pakistan Building Collapse: 5 Dead and 7 Injured After Multi-Storey Residential Building Collapses in Karachi, Rescue Operation Underway.

A report in WSVN.com said that Sharma allegedly started a fight with Keanu Evans during the flight. Evans said the fight started for no reason.

The video of the fight also went viral on social media. Upon landing on Monday night, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies immediately handcuffed Sharma and took him into custody. Officials said he had a cut on his face and needed stitches.

Also Read | Gas Station Explosion in Italy: 21 Injured in Petrol Station Explosion in Rome, Triggers Fires, Building Damage (Watch Videos).

The report added that cell phone footage showed Evans and Sharma in the middle of the fight as other passengers urged them to stop. “Let him go,” said an unidentified passenger. “Stop, let him go.”

A flight attendant reportedly also tried to break up the fight, but was unsuccessful. "Sir, you have to sit down,” a flight attendant, seen on video, tells the men.

Evans told 7News that he was attacked while simply returning to his seat and he did nothing to provoke Sharma.

“What I hate is that the video doesn't capture what started the whole thing, you know?” said Evans. “It only captures me defending myself.”

Evans said, “He was doing some, like, dark laugh like, ha ha ha ha ha. And he was saying things like, you, you puny mortal man, if you challenge me, it will result in your death.”

Evans said he then went to use the restroom and told the flight attendants what was going on. The flight attendants told him to push the button for assistance if the argument continues. Evans said he pushed the button, the media report said.

“He kept threatening me with death,” said Evans in the report.

“That's what made me get up and press the button above me and I just turned around and I looked at him and I responded to him. A lot was going on, and immediately he just got up and he put his forehead on my forehead like he was challenging me.”

Evans said the situation quickly escalated and Sharma was “looking at me very angrily and we're looking eye to eye, forehead to forehead, and then he just grabs me by the throat and just starts choking me. At that moment it was, you know, fight or flight responses kick in. I'm in a tight, confined space on an aircraft, and all I can do is just defend myself”.

“If you see on my face, I've got some scratches from him,” said Evans.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)