Karachi, July 4: A multi-storey residential building collapsed in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on Friday, killing at least five people and wounding seven others, media reports said. Efforts to rescue trapped individuals were underway at the building situated on Fida Hussain Shaikha Road in Lyari's Baghdadi area in the city, Dawn newspaper reported, citing a statement from the police. "A five-storey building in Baghdadi, Lyari has collapsed. Relief and rescue work is ongoing," Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui posted on X. 94 Killed in 78 Terrorist Attacks Across Pakistan in June: Report.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed confirmed that five people, including a woman, have died, the newspaper said. Quoting rescue personnel, Geo News reported that four bodies were pulled out of the rubble. Six injured persons were also rescued. However, a woman who was among those rescued later succumbed to her injuries. More people are feared to be trapped under the debris, officials said, adding that an operation is underway to rescue them. Pakistan Suicide Attack: 13 Soldiers Killed, 29 Others Injured After Suicide Attacker Rams Explosive-Laden Vehicle Into Military Convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed authorities to speed up rescue efforts. He instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to submit a report and identify all dangerous structures in the city. "This is an unfortunate incident. Negligence will not be tolerated," Shah said in a statement. The incident comes just days after a partial building collapse in Karachi's Khardar area, which caused no casualties.

