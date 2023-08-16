Houston, Aug 16 (PTI) Members of the Indian diaspora celebrated India's 77th Independence Day with pride and joy across the US state of Texas.

Newly appointed Consul General of India D.C Manjunath hoisted the national flag at the India House early on Tuesday, followed by President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation, which was streamlined live for hundreds of community members as well as students enrolled in various courses in the US.

The event -- also attended by US Congressman Al Green and Senate representatives, elected officials and a large number of Indian American Community -- was followed by soulful national and patriotic songs.

Manjunath in his remarks mentioned that this year's celebrations were special as India commemorated 75 years of Independence -- ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', adding that the country continued her march into the 'Amrit Kaal' of independence.

Various other events attended by a number of colourfully attired Indian Diaspora members, students, and friends of India were celebrated around the state by different community organisations.

A flag hoisting event at the Gujarati Samaj in Houston was attended by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, representatives of the Senate, elected officials and members of the community.

Earlier, a major Independence Day event was celebrated in the state capital Austin, marking the presence of the Indian Diaspora, students of the University of Texas in Austin, and local officials.

Various other Independence Day celebrations, including a mela by the India Culture Centre, are scheduled throughout the weekend.

