Jakarta [Indonesia], February 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 8,844 within one day to 1,210,703, with the death toll adding by 280 to 32,936, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 11,919 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,016,036.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,018 new cases, West Java 1,737, Central Java 763, East Java 560 and South Sulawesi 381. (ANI/Xinhua)

