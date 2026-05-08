World News | INS Sunayana Commanding Officer Calls on Senior Dignitaries in Chattogram Naval Area

Chattogram [Bangladesh] May 8 (ANI): The Commanding Officer of Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sunayana on Friday called on senior dignitaries in the Chattogram Naval Area after the ship arrived in Chattogram for a two-day visit as part of the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar deployment.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said, "Commanding Officer of INS Sunayana called on senior dignitaries in Chattogram Naval Area, including COMCHIT, COMBAN and ASD. The CO thanked the dignitaries for hosting the ship in Chattogram. In addition, areas of shared professional interest, including enhancing cooperation through exercises and training engagements, were discussed."

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https://x.com/ihcdhaka/status/2052719810879066533?s=20

According to official details, upon arrival, the Commanding Officer is undertaking a series of high-level diplomatic engagements, including calls on the Commander Chattogram Naval Area (COMCHIT), the Commander Bangladesh Naval Fleet (COMBAN) and the Area Superintendent Dockyard (ASD). These engagements are aimed at further strengthening maritime cooperation and professional exchanges between the Indian Navy and the Bangladesh Navy.

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The port visit forms part of a broader itinerary under IOS Sagar, which includes professional interactions, social engagements and commemorative events designed to deepen naval collaboration in the region.

https://x.com/ihcdhaka/status/2052656263864131800?s=20

Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar entered Chattogram harbour today following a successful transit through the Bay of Bengal. This high-profile port call, part of the IOS SAGAR 2026 multinational deployment, is a testament to the steadfast partnership between the Indian Navy and the Bangladesh Navy, highlighting the strong bonds between the two neighbouring countries. The ship was welcomed into Bangladesh waters by BNS Ali Haider (F17) and was escorted to the harbour, the High Commission of India in Dhaka said in a statement.

COMCHIT will host a welcome reception on the arrival evening for IOS SAGAR in the company of the top brass from the Bangladesh Armed Forces. Further, a deck reception will be hosted by IOS SAGAR the following evening to celebrate the culmination of a successful port call at Chattogram.

https://x.com/ihcdhaka/status/2052716019274367085?s=20

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sunayana arrived in Chattogram for a two-day visit as part of Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar. On its second deployment, IOS Sagar is crewed by personnel of IOR partner countries representing 17 nationalities, including Bangladesh, cooperating, training and learning together. IOS Sagar endeavours professional growth, team building and combined maritime action to address Regional Challenges through Regional Collaboration. (ANI)

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