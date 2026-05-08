Vodafone Group May Transfer 19% Stake in Vodafone Idea To Bolster Capital: Report

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Vodafone Group is reportedly exploring a plan to transfer a portion of its 19 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea to the Indian carrier's treasury. According to reports on Friday, the move is designed to bolster the Mumbai-listed company's capital reserves following a significant reduction in its government spectrum liabilities.

The proposed share transfer is expected to serve as an alternative to a direct cash injection from the UK-based telecom giant. This internal restructuring aims to strengthen Vodafone Idea's balance sheet as it enters critical negotiations with lenders to secure fresh debt for infrastructure and growth. DeepL Layoffs: Google Translate Rival to Cut 25% of Staff Amid AI Structural Shift; Check Details.

Vodafone Idea Capital Boost Through Share Transfer

Under the reported plan, Vodafone Idea could eventually sell the treasury shares to raise additional liquidity. This capital would be used to settle remaining government dues and fund capital expenditure as the company attempts to halt the loss of market share to rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

The move comes at a pivotal time for the carrier, which has struggled with high debt and intense competition. Neither Vodafone Group nor Vodafone Idea have issued official comments on the Bloomberg report, though market analysts suggest the strategy would provide the carrier with a flexible asset that can be monetised when market conditions improve.

Government Dues Slashed and Debt Restructuring

Last month, Vodafone Idea received a major reprieve when the Indian government revised its outstanding spectrum and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) bill. The total dues were reduced from 876.95 billion rupees to 640.46 billion rupees ($6.75 billion). The Indian government remains the largest shareholder in the company, holding a 49 per cent stake following a previous conversion of interest into equity.

To further stabilise its operations, the loss-making carrier is currently in discussions with a consortium of lenders, likely led by the State Bank of India. The company is seeking to borrow approximately 350 billion rupees ($3.7 billion), primarily through term loans, to fund its 5G rollout and network upgrades.

Strategic Market Positioning and Share Performance

The potential treasury share mechanism is seen as a way to enhance the company’s "debt-carrying capacity." By holding its own shares in treasury, Vodafone Idea gains an equity cushion that lenders often view favourably during large-scale borrowing rounds. PayPal Layoffs: CEO Enrique Lores-Led Fintech Giant Announces 4,760 Job Cuts To Accelerate AI Adoption and Tech Investment.

On the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai, shares of Vodafone Idea remained largely stable following the news, closing at 11.24 rupees on Friday. Investors are closely monitoring the company's ability to finalise its debt funding, which is considered essential for its long-term survival in the world's second-largest mobile market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).