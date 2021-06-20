Brussels [Belgium], June 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume the negotiations in Vienna on June 20, the European Union External Action Service said on Saturday.

"The Joint Commission of the JCPOA will resume on Sunday 20 June in Vienna. The Joint Commission will be chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the Deputy Secretary General/Political Director of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora," the statement read.

The representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran will attend the talks.

The participants will continue to discuss a possible return of the United States to the nuclear deal and ways to ensure its full and effective implementation, according to the statement.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting the sessions of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal meetings in different formats, aimed at preventing the 2015 nuclear deal from falling apart. (ANI/Sputnik)

