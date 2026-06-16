World News | Iranian, Lebanese Speakers Call for 'preserving Beirut's Sovereignty' Under US-Iran Peace Deal

Tehran [Iran], June 16 (ANI): Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday underscored the need to uphold Lebanon's sovereignty and ensure the implementation of commitments arising from the memorandum of understanding as part of the peace deal between Tehran and Washington aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia.

According to a statement issued by Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the remarks were made during a telephone conversation between the two parliamentary leaders, during which they reviewed the latest developments in the region.

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The two leaders also highlighted the role of the international community in ensuring an end to the conflict and preventing further escalation in the region.

"The two sides, while reviewing recent developments in the region, emphasised the need to implement the commitments arising from the memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington and the responsibility of international actors in stopping the war and preserving Lebanon's sovereignty," IRIB stated in its statement.

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The conversation comes after US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, stated that a deal with Iran was "complete" and that the strategic waterway would again be open after the signing of the agreement on Friday.

He further stated that the "Great Deal" was aimed at bringing "Peace and Security" to the whole region.

"This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!" Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

On Tuesday, Trump vented at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Tel Aviv's continued strikes on Lebanon, particularly its recent strikes on Beirut, stating that the Israeli PM should be "more responsible" with respect to Lebanon.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, Trump criticised Israel's military strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying that too many people had been killed in the conflict.

"Israel's fighting Hezbollah too long. And too many people are being killed. And you don't have to knock down an apartment house every time you're looking for somebody because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses and they're not all Hezbollah. That I can tell you," Trump said.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that Lebanon must be included in the final agreement with the US, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei asserting it is an "integral part" of the border arrangement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)