G7 Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With World Leaders, Thanks French President Emmanuel Macron for Welcome (Watch Video)

Evian, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for welcoming him to Evian G7 Summit. The two leaders hugged and greeted each other as they met ahead of the outreach session. "Thank you for the welcome in Evian my friend, President Macron!" PM Modi posted on X. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders built on their productive bilateral discussions in Nice a few days ago.

"The two leaders now carry forward their conversations in multilateral format," it stated. During the official G7 Summit family photo op, PM Modi was also seen interacting with several world leaders. ‘Melodi’ Is Back: Giorgia Meloni and PM Narendra Modi Reunite at G7, Viral Trend Returns To Spotlight (See Videos).

French President Emmanuel Macron Welcomes PM Modi in Evian

#WATCH | French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue of G7 Summit 2026, in Evian, France. (Video: DD News) pic.twitter.com/PNoowePFaf — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2026

PM Modi Thanks French President Emmanuel Macron

Thank you for the welcome in Evian my friend, President Macron!@EmmanuelMacron@G7 pic.twitter.com/SldqZbWPb0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2026

"Before the start of the proceedings at the G7 Summit in Evian this afternoon. Always insightful to exchange perspectives with G7 leaders," PM Modi wrote on X, sharing a glimpse of his interactions with other world leaders.

"Leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gather for the family photo at the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France. A step further in collective commitment to address global challenges and advance inclusive growth," said the MEA.

PM Modi and US President Donald Trump also briefly met and exchanged greetings on the sidelines of an outreach session of the G7 Summit. Both leaders shook hands and held a short conversation ahead of the G7 working session on 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity', which is being attended by the G7 countries, partner nations, the World Bank, and the African Development Bank. G7 Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi Lands in Geneva en Route To Attend Summit in France (Watch Video).

PM Modi and Trump are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday and hold discussions on economic growth, supply chains, Artificial Intelligence (AI), investment partnerships and a range of global security challenges.

This would be the first bilateral meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi after last year's successful 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan. The White House said Saturday that the meeting will be held before both leaders join a working lunch attended by the G7 leaders, outreach partners and technology executives. Upon arrival in Evian, PM Modi stated that he looked forward to meeting world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues.

"Reached Evian, France for the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging with world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues. India remains committed to advancing collective efforts for a more sustainable and prosperous planet", he wrote on X.

PM Modi travelled to Evian at the invitation of President Macron. This year marks India’s 13th participation in the G7 and PM Modi’s seventh consecutive attendance at the summit.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).