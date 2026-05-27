Eid Mubarak 2026: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Extends Eid Greetings, Calls for Solidarity and Cooperation Among Regional States

Tehran, May 27: As the Islamic world celebrates the holy occasion of Eid, Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, has issued a powerful message emphasising the vital necessity of solidarity and cooperation among regional states. In a post on X, FM Araghchi highlighted that the current geopolitical climate is one of extreme sensitivity. He underscored that the path to regional stability is being paved by "peace-loving Muslim leaders" who are choosing to stand "shoulder to shoulder" to facilitate dialogue and de-escalation.

He said, "The solidarity and cooperation among regional states right now is of utmost importance. Peace-loving Muslim leaders are standing shoulder to shoulder to facilitate peace. This is happening at a very sensitive time. History will record it all. Eid Mubarak to all dear Muslims." Haj 2026: Muslim Pilgrims Perform Hajj Rituals Under Intense Heat in Saudi Arabia As Eid Al-Adha Celebrations Start.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Extends Eid Greetings

The solidarity and cooperation among regional states right now is of utmost importance. Peace-loving Muslim leaders are standing shoulder to shoulder to facilitate peace. This is happening at a very sensitive time. History will record it all. Eid Mubarak to all dear Muslims pic.twitter.com/sQSXF1OC5c — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 27, 2026

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also extended wishes on the occasion of Eid. "In my conversations with the leaders of Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Turkey, Tajikistan, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan, while congratulating them on the blessed Eid al-Adha, I expressed my hope that God may bring the hearts of us Muslims closer together and that we may witness the expansion of cooperation in all areas and comprehensive support for one another in the face of threats."

Iranian State media PressTV reported that during his conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Pezeshkian described Eid al-Adha as a powerful symbol of faith, sacrifice and unity among Muslim nations. He said the occasion should serve as a reminder for countries of the Islamic world to strengthen mutual trust and deepen regional ties.The Iranian Embassy in India extended felicitations to all Indians. Bakrid 2026: Wishes, Eid Ul Azha Mubarak Messages and HD Wallpapers for Loved Ones.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "On the blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha, we extend our warmest greetings and heartfelt felicitations to the esteemed Government and the friendly people of the Republic of India, especially to our dear Muslim brothers and sisters. May this blessed festival bring peace, prosperity, and joy to all and further strengthen the historical and cultural bonds of friendship between our two nations. Eid Mubarak!"

Meanwhile, Iran's Consulate in Hyderabad mocked the Eid wishes by Israel.

https://x.com/IraninHyderabad/status/2059521476915818538?s=20

In a post on X, it said, "The butcher expressing his heartfelt wishes for a joyful Eid al-Adha."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)