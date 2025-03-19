Islamabad [Pakistan] March 19 (ANI): The disposal of waste at the I-11 fruit and vegetable market, Islamabad's primary fruit and vegetable market, has emerged as a serious public health risk due to the negligence of both the responsible authorities and vendors, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

As reported by The Express Tribune, mountains of decaying fruits and vegetables scattered around the area near the main road release a foul smell, causing inconvenience to local residents, passersby, businesses, and commuters.

Despite numerous complaints from the public, meaningful action has not been taken to resolve the situation, raising concerns regarding accountability and governance, as highlighted by The Express Tribune.

The Express Tribune report indicated that Sabzi Mandi, a centre for the city's fruit and vegetable commerce, has become a dumping site for unsold perishable items. Traders discard rotten produce, resulting in heaps of decomposing organic waste. The absence of a waste management system in the area worsens the situation.

The Market Committee oversees the Sabzi Mandi, but it has been criticized for its lack of concern about the issue. When approached by APP, the Secretary of the Market Committee, Muhammad Saqib, declined to comment, further underscoring the absence of accountability.

Vendors at the market have expressed that the committee has not provided adequate education to shopkeepers regarding appropriate waste management practices or offered incentives to minimize waste, as noted by The Express Tribune.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sanitation Directorate, responsible for ensuring effective waste disposal in the city, has also failed to respond. According to The Express Tribune, attempts by this news wire to contact CDA officials for comments went unanswered.

Health professionals have voiced concerns over the environmental and health threats resulting from waste mismanagement. Maria Khan, an environmental expert, cautioned that the improper disposal of organic waste emits methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to air pollution and climate change.

"Leachate from the rotting waste can infiltrate groundwater, causing contamination and serious health risks to the community," she remarked, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

The Express Tribune report emphasized that the repercussions of poor waste management go beyond the market itself. A multinational cash-and-carry store situated next to the dumping area has reported a decrease in customer traffic due to the unpleasant odour and unsanitary conditions.

"Customers are hesitant to come because of the smell," stated a store employee on the condition of anonymity, pointing out the economic consequences of the problem.

He mentioned that the absence of a specific timeline for addressing the issue has left residents disheartened. Despite ongoing complaints, he noted that neither the Market Committee nor the CDA has laid out any concrete plans to tackle the increasing waste, as stated by The Express Tribune.

Experts and community members are urging authorities to implement sustainable waste management practices. These include ensuring that traders separate organic and non-organic waste, introducing composting facilities to convert decomposed produce into usable fertilizer, and establishing stricter regulations for shopkeepers to manage unsold items effectively, according to The Express Tribune.

The Express Tribune also reported on the need to educate vendors and customers about waste management and its environmental effects. Immediate action is necessary from the Sanitation Directorate to remove the existing waste and enforce regular clean-up activities. (ANI)

