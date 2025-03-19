Adani Group Launches India’s Largest ‘Skill and Employ’ Initiative To Develop Future Workforce Supporting ‘Make in India’ Campaign, Partners With IGCC

Adani Group launched India’s largest ‘Skill and Employ’ initiative to develop the future workforce, supporting the ‘Make in India’ campaign, in partnership with IGCC.

Business IANS| Mar 19, 2025 06:31 PM IST
Adani Group Launches India’s Largest ‘Skill and Employ’ Initiative To Develop Future Workforce Supporting ‘Make in India’ Campaign, Partners With IGCC
Adani Group Logo, IGCC Logo (Photo Credits: Official Websites)

Ahmedabad, March 19: In alignment with Chairman Gautam Adani’s social philosophy, the Adani Group on Wednesday launched a nationwide initiative to strengthen India's workforce by introducing the country's largest 'Skill and Employ' programme in support of the 'Make in India' campaign. The Group partnered the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) to develop a skilled talent pool for industries such as green energy, manufacturing, high-tech sectors, project excellence and industrial design, among others.

"This partnership is pivotal to our Group's mission of cultivating high-level technical talent and aligns seamlessly with our commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative across our diverse portfolio," said Robin Bhowmik, CEO of Adani Skills and Education. Through comprehensive engagement in academic quality assurance, certification-driven learning pathways, and faculty and student exchange programmes, this collaboration will integrate the finest application-based learning for India's youth. Andhra Pradesh Government Sign MoU With Gates Foundation To Leverage Technology for Public Welfare.

"Our approach ensures that students are industry-ready from day one, thereby supporting various sectors and contributing to India’s growth story," Bhowmik noted. To bring this vision to life, the Adani family has committed over Rs 2,000 crore to establish an internationally benchmarked institution and finishing school at Mundra, Gujarat.

This initiative will primarily focus on selecting students from technical and vocational education backgrounds across India, aligning their training with specific industry needs and career aspirations. Upon certification, students will have the opportunity to secure employment within the Adani Group or other relevant sectors, ensuring they are industry-ready from day one.

"Our partnership with the Adani Group is a significant step towards developing next-generation talent that will drive India's industrial growth and innovation," said Ute Brockmann, IGCC Deputy Director General and Head of DEinternational Services. IGCC has strong experience in implementing high-quality German Standard Dual Vocational Education certified programmes and courses in India. Cabinet Approves INR 1,500 Crore Incentive Scheme To Boost Low-Value BHIM-UPI Transactions, Targets 20,000 Crore Total Transaction Volume in FY 2024–25.

"We target the valuable cooperation with the Adani Group to be a long-term strategic partnership," Brockmann added. Established in 1956, IGCC is a non-profit organisation and the largest German bi-national chamber abroad, as well as the largest chamber of commerce in India, with close to 4,000 member companies across diverse sectors.

