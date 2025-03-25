Tel Aviv [Israel], March 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel and Albania signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation in health and medical innovation. The agreement, signed in Jerusalem by Israeli Health Minister Uriel Bosso and visiting Albanian Health Minister Albana Kocio, focuses on joint projects in digital health, emergency preparedness, medical research, and technological development.

"Albania sees great importance in strengthening relations with the State of Israel and in deepening the connection with the Ministry of Health and the Israeli medical system. Expanding our cooperation will help improve health services for citizens and help us find ways to promote professional manpower and other issues in the fields of medicine," Kocio said.

"The cooperation signed today is based on shared values of medical innovation, human solidarity, and preserving the health of both peoples," said Bosso. "Health has been and will remain a bridge between countries and cultures, and we are proud to continue strengthening ties with Albania for the benefit of the health and well-being of the citizens of both countries." (ANI/TPS)

