Tel Aviv [Israel], October 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Office for Regional Cooperation is offering a six-month professional training program designed for young people from the geographical periphery in Israel and young people from Greece and Cyprus, which it said will "provide the tools for success in the cyber world."

During the training, young people will acquire technical skills that will enable them to deal with complex cyber threats, while combining practical work in the advanced Cympire simulation environment and the Bina system - a unique learning platform developed to enhance the learning experience and enable the practice of AI tools.

Also Read | LTIMindtree Secures Over USD 100 Million Multi-Year IT Deal With Leading US-Based Chemicals and Polymers Manufacturer.

Alongside the professional tools, participants will acquire tools to develop soft skills such as: developing communities, managing conflicts in changing environments, and creating strategic collaborations at the international level. All of these will help them work optimally in diverse teams and lead valuable projects.

The training will also include two experiential visits to Greece and Cyprus, which will strengthen the connection between the young people and allow them to become familiar with the international dynamics of the cyber field. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar Meets US Secretary Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur, Discusses Bilateral Ties Amid Ongoing Trade Talks (See Pics).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)