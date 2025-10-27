New Delhi, October 27: Technology consulting firm LTIMindtree on Monday announced a multi-year agreement valued at over $100 million with a leading US-based global manufacturer of chemicals and polymers. LTIMindtree will provide comprehensive IT services, covering core business applications, infrastructure operations, end-user support, software asset governance, and project execution, under the agreement, the statement said. The engagement focuses on driving intelligent efficiencies leveraging AI, automation, and streamlined processes, the Mumbai-based firm said.

The subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Group added that the agreement will also enable cost optimisation, vendor consolidation, and continuous innovation to enhance service delivery and achieve strategic outcomes. “This win reinforces LTIMindtree’s position as a trusted transformation partner focused on AI-centric growth in the chemicals and energy sector. We’re committed to delivering measurable outcomes through technology, agility, and deep domain expertise,” said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree. BSNL and Viasat Partner To Advance Satellite Technology Skills Development in India, Commercialise Uncrewed Aircraft Solutions.

“This partnership underscores our shared commitment to building a future-ready IT ecosystem powered by innovation, efficiency, and excellence,” said Ramesh Kannan, Chief Business Officer, Energy & Utilities, LTIMindtree. LTIMindtree earlier this month reported net profit for the second quarter of the current fiscal year (Q2 FY26) at Rs 1,381.2 crore, up 10 per cent year-on-year. The IT service provider had posted a net profit of Rs 1,251.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2 FY26). Microsoft Sued by ACCC for Allegedly Misleading 2.7 Million Australian Customers Over Microsoft 365 Pricing After Integration of Copilot AI Assistant.

The profit of the firm also rose 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 1,254.6 crore. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 10,694.7 crore, up over 9 per cent YoY from Rs 9731.8 crore and nearly 5 per cent QoQ from Rs 10,232.7 crore. During the quarter, LTIMindtree secured a large deal with a leading global media and entertainment company to drive its digital transformation and enable an AI-centric delivery model.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2025 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).