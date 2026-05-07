World News | Israel Strikes Infra Allegedly Used by Hezbollah for Terror Acts

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 7 (ANI): The Israeli Air Force on Thursday said that they struck an infrastructure used by the Hezbollah for terrorist activities.

In a post on X, the IAF said, "The Air Force struck a short while ago an infrastructure for producing means of combat and several buildings in military use by the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Nabatieh area."

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https://x.com/IAFsite/status/2052331370555331074?s=20

"In addition, during the night, approximately 20 additional military targets of the terrorist organization Hezbollah were attacked in southern Lebanon, including: Weapon storage facilities; A launch position for unmanned aerial vehicles; Structures used by the organization to launch drones toward our forces; A terrorist cell that transferred weaponry using a truck."

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The Israeli Air Force said that the Israeli Defense Forces continues to operate to remove threats to Israeli civilians.

"The IDF continues to operate to remove threats to Israeli civilians and IDF forces in southern Lebanon: Since the beginning of the ceasefire understandings, more than 220 terrorists and commanders from the Hezbollah terror organization, who posed a threat to IDF forces and the citizens of the State of Israel, have been eliminated."

https://x.com/IAFsite/status/2052309263213605085?s=20

It further said that in a precise strike in Dahiyeh in Beirut, "The Air Force eliminated the commander of the "Radwan Force" unit in the Hezbollah terror organization."

https://x.com/IAFsite/status/2052302904082452942?s=20

Israel's army has again ordered Lebanese residents to flee for their lives in three new areas of southern Lebanon. The forced displacement orders were for the towns of Deir al-Zahrani, Bafroa, and Habush, as reported by Al Jazeera.

"In light of the terrorist group Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire agreement, the [military] is compelled to take decisive action against it," the army said in a statement. "Anyone who remains near Hezbollah operatives, facilities, or combat equipment is putting their life at risk," it added, as quoted by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

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