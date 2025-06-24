Jerusalem, Jun 24 (AP) Israel's military warned its public Tuesday that Iran launched missiles towards it, even as a proposed ceasefire hung in the air.

The launch came after 4 am local time Tehran, the time Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would halt fire if Isarel ended airstrikes.

It's unclear what the detected missile launch would do for that timeline. (AP)

