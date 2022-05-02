Berlin, May 2 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Monday and the two leaders reviewed the bilateral cooperation and discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar, who is here as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation, said that he had “good conversation” with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Baerbock.

Also Read | Sea Levels Rising Twice As Fast as Thought in Some Parts of New Zealand.

“Good conversation with FM @ABaerbock. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation. Discussed Ukraine conflict & Indo-Pacific. Signed agreement on direct encrypted connection between the two Foreign Offices. Will be reporting at the Inter-Governmental Consultations Plenary,” he tweeted.

Jaishankar also met Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze and discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third country partnerships and economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Also Read | China: Man Declared Dead at Shanghai’s Elderly Care Centre, Found Alive in Morgue.

“Pleasure to meet German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development @SvenjaSchulze68. Discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third country partnerships and economic impact of Ukraine conflict.

“Signed agreements on Triangular Development Cooperation and Renewable Energy Partnership,” he said in a series of tweets.

Germany is India's largest trading partner in Europe with a bilateral trade of over USD 21 billion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)