New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's visit to South Africa and Namibia provided an opportunity for high-level interactions and further cemented the strong bonds of friendship that India enjoys with both these countries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed in a press release.

Jaishankar paid official visits to South Africa and Namibia from June 1 to 6.

The EAM visited Cape Town in South Africa from June 1 to 3 and participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting on June 1 and 2 respectively.

During discussions, Jaishankar put forth India's positions on global and regional developments, global economic recovery, working of multilateral institutions including BRICS. The meeting culminated with a Joint BRICS Foreign Ministers Statement on June 1, the MEA said.

Jaishankar also held separate interactions with the South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and some other Foreign Ministers attending BRICS and Friends of BRICS meetings. He also called on the President of South Africa with other BRICS Ministers.

While in Capetown, Jaishankar also addressed and interacted with the Indian community where he informed them about 30 years of Diplomatic relations with South Africa, 15 years of journey of BRICS and the achievements made by the Government in the past nine years, according to the official release.

After that Jaishankar visited Namibia from June 4 to 6. This was the first visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to the Republic of Namibia.

During the visit, Jaishankar called on Hage Geingob, President of Namibia and also co-chaired the inaugural Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with the Namibian Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (DPM).

Jaishankar also addressed the Indian diaspora based in Namibia besides meeting with the Indian diamond business community. He also formally inaugurated the India-Namibia Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (INCEIT) in Windhoek, in the presence of DPM and Minister of Higher Education Itah Kandjii-Murangi. (ANI)

