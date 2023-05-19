Islamabad [Pakistan], May 19 (ANI): Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan to declare the arrest of the Baloch leader Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman 'illegal' and grant him bail, reported The News International.

In a letter to CJP, the JI leader demanded to fix a date for hearing the bail application of Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, who is a leader of the 'Give Right to Gwadar' Movement.

The top JI leader also called CJP Umar Atta Bandial's attention to the events that caused discontent among Baloch people, notably Gwadar locals.

"Maulana Hidayatur Rehman was taken only for the rights of people of Balochistan, and the movement led by him was peaceful," he said in his appeal.

Sirajul Haq continued in his letter by stating that the incarcerated leader had brought attention to the rights of Gwadar and other areas of Balochistan through his movement, which had been going on for more than two years.

A deal was eventually negotiated with the provincial administration as a result, although it was never put into practice. He claimed that Maulana Hidayatur Rehman had a peaceful sit-in for two months until the police attacked him and used force, including firing and tear gas shelling while also damaging private property, The News International reported.

A police officer died in the process due to a fire, but Maulana was then detained after a complaint was filed along with other employees even though he wasn't there at the time.

Earlier in April, massive protest rally was taken out on the occasion of Eid, in Pakistan's Gwadar, demanding the release of missing persons including many political activists, Pakistan vernacular media reported.

According to Intekhab Daily, a large number of people took part in the protest rally demanding the release of Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman Baloch and Mahil Baloch.

Hussain Wadela, President of 'Give Rights Movement' (Haq Do Tehreek), Deputy Organiser Yakub Juski, Gwadar organiser Akram Fida, sister of missing Azeem Baloch said that Maulana Hidayat ur Rahman Baloch has been behind bars for past three months for demanding rights, as per Intekhab Daily.

The protesters demanded the release of Maulana Rehman Baloch and Mahil Baloch and the recovery of all the missing persons, according to Pak vernacular media outlet Intekhab Daily.

Haq Do Tehreek (Give Rights Movement) had earlier said Balochistan has been made hell for political activists. (ANI)

