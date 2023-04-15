Wakayam, April 15: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was on Saturday evacuated from a venue in Wakayama city, after an explosion was heard, Japan public media NHK reported. As per Japanese officials, Kishida was safe and unharmed in the incident. Japan PM Fumio Kishida Evacuated After Blast During Speech in Wakayama (Watch Video).

Video footage released by NHK showed members of the public fleeing and a man being arrested following the incident. Kishida was about to give an outdoor speech at the venue at the Japanese port city when according to NHK, an "explosion-like sound" was heard on the scene. Japan PM Fumio Kishida Rejects Farewell Meeting with China Envoy Amid Tense Ties.

Chaos After Blast at Japan PM Fumio Kishida Event:

Update Person apprehended, Japan PM Fumio Kishida safe after blast at speech — Japanese media (Video via social media) https://t.co/7QM32JZT9Y pic.twitter.com/8DZlcYGtaB — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) April 15, 2023

An NHK reporter present on the scene said it is "believed that something was thrown in and exploded", CNN reported. Kishida's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated at close range in July 8, 2022 when he was delivering a speech at a political campaign rally event in the city of Nara.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)