Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated after a blast during his speech in Wakayama. A pipe-like object was thrown near Japanese PM Kishida during an outdoor speech in the city of Wakayama on April 15, reports said. An explosion-like sound was heard at the scene following which the Prime Minister was evacuated. The attacker is in police custody. Japan PM Fumio Kishida Rejects Farewell Meeting with China Envoy Amid Tense Ties.

Blast During Japan PM Kishida Speech:

Update Person apprehended, Japan PM Fumio Kishida safe after blast at speech — Japanese media (Video via social media) https://t.co/7QM32JZT9Y pic.twitter.com/8DZlcYGtaB — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) April 15, 2023

