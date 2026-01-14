Tokyo [Japan], January 14 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is preparing to dissolve the House of Representatives at the start of the regular Diet session on Jan. 23, paving the way for an unusual February general election, reports Kyodo News.

The move would mark the first national election under Takaichi's leadership since she took office in October.

The plan comes as Takaichi's Cabinet maintains relatively strong public support nearly three months into her tenure. With the ruling coalition clinging to a slim majority in the powerful lower house, party strategists believe an early election could help stabilize her administration and strengthen its mandate.

The Cabinet on Tuesday formally approved January 23 as the opening date of the regular Diet session. However, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) refrained from presenting a schedule for the prime minister's policy speech during a meeting of the lower house steering committee, a sign that preparations for a snap election are underway, reported Kyodonews.

If the lower house is dissolved on January 23, official campaigning could begin as early as January 27 or February 3, with voters heading to the polls on either February 8 or February 15. Takaichi is expected to announce her final decision soon, even as she navigates a busy diplomatic calendar that includes a visit this week by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister, assumed office after forming a governing partnership with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), following the collapse of the LDP's long-standing coalition with Komeito over a fundraising scandal. More than two years remain in the current lower house term, but Takaichi appears ready to seek a fresh public mandate for her economic agenda centered on expansionary spending and her assertive security stance.

An early election could also bolster her position on foreign policy, particularly as relations with China have cooled following her comments on Japan's potential response to a Taiwan contingency. However, the timing poses risks. A snap vote would complicate passage of the fiscal 2026 budget before the end of March, as parliament would first need to confirm the prime minister and form a new Cabinet.

Opposition parties have criticized the prospect of an early election, arguing it contradicts Takaichi's stated priority of addressing rising living costs. Nevertheless, political parties across the spectrum are accelerating preparations. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is exploring closer cooperation with Komeito, while the Democratic Party for the People has warned that its support for key budget measures may no longer be assured.

February elections are rare in Japan's postwar history, having occurred only twice before, most recently in 1990. If confirmed, Takaichi's decision would represent a high-stakes gamble aimed at reshaping Japan's political landscape early in her premiership. (ANI)

