Tokyo [Japan], August 6 (ANI): Strong tropical storm Khanun is not anticipated to go westward any longer, as a result of which there is a strong likelihood of life-threatening landslides and floods, NHK World reported citing the weather officials.

The weather officials have given a warning of the possible occurrence of floods as the storm is now observed gently travelling eastward.

Both the Amami region of Kagoshima Prefecture and the main island region of Okinawa Prefecture have been affected.

Over Okinawa, bands of active rain clouds have developed. Through Monday morning, they might also appear in Amami and the southern regions of Kyushu, NHK World reported.

Given that Okinawa and Amami were both severely affected by the storm's early approach, even modest rain or gusts could increase the probability of a disaster there.

The storm, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, is also bringing powerful wind gusts.

On Sunday, severe winds in Yaese on Okinawa's main island caused a portion of a building to be blown away, blocking a road.

According to Okinawa Electric Power Company, as of Sunday at 5 p.m., more than 20,000 homes lacked electricity, NHK World reported.

It is anticipated that humid air will move into western and eastern Japan from the Pacific. Even before Khanun arrives, extremely heavy rain is anticipated to fall in certain areas in patches. (ANI)

