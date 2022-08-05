Moscow [Russia], August 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on a possibility of reaching a deal on metals, similar to the Istanbul grain deal, that nothing has been formally formulated.

"It all depends on the details. I am not going to formulate any position now, nothing has been officially formulated yet, so it must be understood how clearly this proposal will be formulated," Peskov told reporters.

In any case, it is necessary to understand that the solution to such issues is impossible without addressing restrictions that apply to Russian producers, in this case, metal producers, the official added. (ANI/Sputnik)

