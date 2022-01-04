Kuwait City [Kuwait], January 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The Kuwaiti cabinet agreed on Monday to impose a seven-week ban on indoor social gatherings from January 9, the Center for Government Communication said.

"The Council of Ministers has determined: to place a temporary ban on all types of social gatherings held in indoor venues as of Sunday the 9th of January, 2022 and until Monday the 28th of February, 2022," the statement read.

All travellers coming to Kuwait will have to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to the arrival, effective Tuesday.

The Gulf state urged its citizens to leave the United Kingdom after the Omicron coronavirus variant unleashed a wave of infections in Europe. Kuwait reported its first Omicron case in a European traveller on December 8. (ANI/Sputnik)

