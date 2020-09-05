Milwaukee, Sep 5 (AP) Nine fraternities and sororities are under quarantine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison after 38 students tested positive for the coronavirus.

The orders from UW-Madison and Dane County health officials affect 420 Greek life students, who have been instructed to quarantine for two weeks, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

UW-Madison is requiring coronavirus tests for students who live in the 38 Greek life houses. The university didn't say if the cases were linked to parties or large gatherings.

So far, 440 UW-Madison students have tested positive for the virus, according to the university. (AP)

