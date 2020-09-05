Quetta, September 5: Shaheena Shaheen Baloch, a leading female journalist and social activist of Balochistan, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Saturday. The fatal attack against her was executed at a housing quarter in Turbat town, located 700 km away from the state capital of Quetta. She was declared brought dead to the hospital. Uyghur Genocide in China: PoK Activist Urges OIC to Convene Special Session to Discuss Human Rights Violations in Xinjiang.

According to preliminary reports, Shaheena was shot twice from a close range by suspected extremists in the region. She was dropped to the hospital in a private vehicle, with the driver fleeing from the spot immediately after the medical facility attendants rushed inside with her body.

The police succeeded in tracing the vehicle driver shortly after he fled. The person was arrested, with investigators expecting him to provide credible information related to the assailants.

Statement Issued by Balochistan Govt Spokesperson

ٹی وی اینکر شایئنہ شایئن کی قتل کا واقعہ انتہائی افسوسناک ہے۔ ابھی DPO کیچ سے رابطہ کیا،انھوں نےبتایا کچھ لوگ مقتولہ کی لاش ہسپتال چھوڑکرچلےگئے۔ مقتولہ کے ماموں امجد رحیم نے لاش وصول کی اور انکی والدہ تربت پہنچ کر خود قتل کا مقدمہ درج کرنا چاہ رہی ہیں۔ پولیس مکمل تعاون کررہی ہے pic.twitter.com/zFQE2enfWt — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) September 5, 2020

Liaquat Shahwani, the spokesperson of Balochistan government, said the provincial regime is anguished with her assassination and will take strict action against the culprits. "The murder of TV anchor Shaheena Shaheen is extremely unfortunate," he said.

Turbat town, located in Kech district of Balochistan, has seen a spree of militancy activities in the region in the recent past. A security convoy was targeted in May this year leading to the death of six security personnel.

