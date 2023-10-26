Lewiston (US), Oct 26 (AP) Maine's governor says 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in shootings in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills made the remarks at a press conference Thursday.

A man shot and killed the victims at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston and then fled into the night, sparking a massive search by hundreds of officers while frightened residents stayed locked in their homes Thursday under a shelter-in-place advisory.

Mills said the shooting suspect, Robert Card, is considered armed and dangerous, warns people not to approach him. (AP)

