New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight at welcoming New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to Delhi and said, 'a matter of immense joy to welcome him.'

PM Modi was particularly delighted that Luxon, whom he described as a "youthful, dynamic and energetic leader", would be the Chief Guest at the prestigious Raisina Dialogue.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "It is a matter of immense joy to be welcoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to Delhi. It is equally gladdening that such a youthful, dynamic and energetic leader will be the Chief Guest at this year's Raisina Dialogue."

Higlighting the earlier bilateral meet, he added, "We had wide-ranging talks earlier today, covering all important sectors relating to India-New Zealand friendship."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and the New Zealand PM held a bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House in the national capital on Monday.

"PM Narendra Modi warmly welcomed PM Christopher Luxon of New Zealand at Hyderabad House today. Extensive discussions on bilateral relationships lie ahead," MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and addressing global challenges during their meeting in New Delhi.

Speaking in a joint press statement, PM Modi highlighted shared concerns over terrorism, citing attacks in both countries. PM Modi emphasized that terrorism is unacceptable in all forms, citing the devastating attacks on Christ Church in 2019 and Mumbai's 26/11 tragedy.

He stressed the need for strict action against terror perpetrators and separatist elements.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism and violent extremism through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

Luxon arrived in the city on Sunday on a five-day official visit to India to attend the Raisina Dialogue 2025. Earlier this morning, the New Zealand PM paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Rajghat.

The meeting comes amid a growing push to enhance bilateral ties, with both leaders set to discuss economic cooperation, trade expansion, and regional security. The visit has already seen the announcement of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations. (ANI)

