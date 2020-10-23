Canberra, Oct 23 (AP) Pope Francis has been warned of potential exposure to COVID-19 after a Vatican diplomat was infected, Australian media reported on Friday.

Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, the Holy See's ambassador to Australia, had a face-to-face meeting with Francis at the Vatican on Oct. 6, less than two weeks before testing positive to COVID-19 in Australia, Nine News reported.

Also Read | China-Hong Kong Dispute: China Warns UK Against Offering Citizenship to Hong Kong’s Residents.

Australian authorities say a diplomat who flew into Sydney on Oct. 9 had tested positive to the coronavirus. They won't reveal the diplomat's identity.

The diplomat tested positive 10 days after he started quarantining at home in the national capital Canberra, the Australian Capital Territory Health Department said in a statement.

Also Read | China Not Committed to Curbing Terrorism but Using Pakistan as Tool Against India: Report.

The department said the risk of infection was “low” for the two people who drove the diplomat 300 kilometers (185 miles) from Sydney to Canberra.

Australia's Health Department said in a statement on Friday “all relevant international state parties have been notified.” The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)