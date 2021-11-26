Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], November 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia registered 586 new local infections of COVID-19 and five more deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the respective totals to 381,318 and 1,908, the country's health ministry said on Friday.

Currently, a total of 6,927 COVID-19 patients, including 240 pregnant women and 1,407 children are being hospitalized across the country, while 13,899 patients are receiving home-based care.

So far, over 66 per cent of the country's population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 621,950 people over 18 years of age have received the booster dose.

The ministry said at least half of the population should receive a booster. (ANI/Xinhua)

