Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], April 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, attended the cultural programme of the AIKEYME exercise in Tanzania.

AIKEYME (Africa India Key Maritime Engagement) is a multilateral exercise for maritime progress and security that brings together 10 countries, including India, Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles and South Africa.

While attending the cultural programme, he met several people from the Indian community who have been in Tanzania for over decades.

Sameer Gupta, Managing Director of Kamal Group in Tanzania told ANI that his group has been present in Tanzania since the last 20 years and has been successfully conducting its business across various sectors.

"Today, it was a great opportunity to be a part of this very big event where the ships arrived for strengthening the relationship between India and Tanzania. I got this opportunity to meet the State Minister of Defence, so it was indeed a great pleasure attending this event. It is really a matter of pride that India and Tanzania's relationship is getting stronger," he told ANI.

Professor Kaushik Ramaiah, senior physician and endocrinologist in Tanzania told ANI, "I was born in Tanzania and I have been working for last forty-three years. I was invited to this august gathering by the Indian High Commissioner to come and see the inauguration of this exercise, which is being done in the East African sector, and it has been a privilege to meet the Indian High Commissioner but at the same time, the Minister of State for Defense. It is a pleasure, and it makes us all proud to see what India is doing, I wish them the best."

Earlier, MoS Seth highlighted the significance of the AIKEYME naval exercise and said that the participation of India's three major ships and four Tanzanian vessels, along with a Defence Expo showcased efforts in strengthening maritime security.

Speaking with ANI, Seth said, "Today, a naval exercise of 10 countries was held here, along with a Defence Expo where we had three big ships of India and four small ships of Tanzania. The AIKEYME, a joint effort of 10 countries for the security of the Indian Ocean, was also inaugurated. The naval exercise will run for six days: three days in Dar es Salaam and three days in the sea. This exercise is happening for the first time in a country like Africa. We also gave parachutes, simulators, and books worth Rs 80 lakhs to the Defence Department of Tanzania."

The inaugural edition of AIKEYME, which means 'Unity' in Sanskrit, began on April 13 and will run till April 18.

This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR). (ANI)

