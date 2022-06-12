New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said that the multidimensional cooperation between India-Russia is one of the world's most elaborate ones and the countries succeeded in "building true friendship and mutual trust" exemplified by numerous proud milestones.

Marking the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the Russian-Indian diplomatic relations, he made these remarks in a foreword in the special edition of the Russia Digest magazine.

The remarks further coincide with the occasion of Russia's National Day, June 12, stated the Embassy of Russia in India on its website.

The year 2022 marks both 75 years of India's Independence and the 75th Anniversary of the Russian-Indian diplomatic relations, which were established in April 1947.

Speaking on the milestones achieved in the relationship between the two countries, Alipov wrote about the industrialization and power plants construction in India with the Soviet assistance in the 1950-1960s, setting up of the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay in 1958, the groundbreaking Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation of 1971, the flight of the first Indian cosmonaut on the "Soyuz T-11" spacecraft in 1984, the Declaration of Strategic Partnership of 2000 and many more.

"Today's Russia-India multidimensional cooperation is one of the world's most elaborate ones with regular meetings of the two intergovernmental commissions, sector-wise ministerial, security advisors' and senior officials dialogue, foreign office consultations and coordination in the global arena, complemented by diverse business, cultural and people-to-people contacts," he wrote.

The Ambassador highlighted that Russia and India were among the first in the world to establish the practice of annual bilateral summits. The XXI Summit in December 2021 in New Delhi was held in person, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the introduction of the "2+2" ministerial format became yet another landmark, he added.

"Our positions on core issues remain similar or coinciding, stressing the need to uphold the central role of the United Nations towards just and equal multipolarity and opposing unilateral and confrontational approaches. We continue close coordination on the agenda of BRICS as well as the G20 and the SCO, which India will chair in 2022-2023," he continued.

Russia and India continue to successfully implement flagship initiatives, which make our cooperation unparalleled, Alipov stressed in his foreword for the Magazine.

The Ambassador wrote at length about these initiatives. Among them are the Kudankulam nuclear power plant construction and advanced defence ties within the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" programmes such as AK-203 rifles manufacturing, combat aviation and main battle tanks production as well as frigates, submarines, Brahmos and other missiles projects. The best-of-a-kind S-400 systems delivery is proceeding well according to the schedule, Alipov wrote.

In the forward, the Russian Ambassador also covered the bilateral trade and cooperation between the two countries.

"With the increased volumes of bilateral trade by more than 45 per cent in 2021, this positive trend is supplemented in 2022 by intensified cooperation in energy and fertilizers," he wrote.

Furthermore, he stated that priority is given to the Far Eastern and the Arctic dimensions, implementation of the North-South transport corridor project and an early conclusion of the FTA between the Eurasian Economic Union and India.

"Along with ongoing projects in connectivity, diamond processing, forestry, healthcare and pharma sector, tourism, railways, metallurgy, civil aviation, shipbuilding, oil refinery and petrochemicals, there are plenty of new opportunities for the Indian business in the Russian market, especially against the backdrop of withdrawal of many Western companies," he added.

Alipov said that Russia "deeply cherishes equal and respectful relations" with India.

Continuing, the Ambassador noted that the cooperation between India and Russia plays the role of a defining factor for global peace, stability and sustainable development.

"We are confident in the future of our bilateral ties and are ready to move forward in utilizing their potential and exploring new horizons for the benefit of the people of our two friendly nations," he said expressing the confidence in the bilateral relations between India-Russia.

Concluding his foreword, the Ambassador said that Russia will further strive to strengthen international peace and ensure global security and stability with a view to establishing a fair and democratic international system that addresses global issues on the basis of collective decision-making, the rule of international law, indivisible security and the generally accepted principles of equal rights, mutual respect and non-interference in domestic affairs. (ANI)

