New York, Apr 12 (AP) Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

Also Read | Russia Moves Missile Systems, Military Equipment Towards Finland Border After Warning Against Joining NATO.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor station.

Further details were not immediately available. New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Abolishes Two Weekly Offs in Government Offices.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)