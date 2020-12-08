Yangon [Myanmar], December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 1,308 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally in the country to 101,739, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

A total of 19 more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 2,151 in total, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, 80,726 patients have been discharged from the hospitals.

A total of 1,331,092 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the ministry's figures showed.

Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23. (ANI/Xinhua)

